Russia Says It Has No Compromising Material on Trump

Russia “denied it has compromising material on Donald Trump, calling a dossier of unverified allegations an ‘absolute fabrication’ and an attempt to damage U.S.-Russian relations,” the Wall Street Journal reports.

Said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov: “This is a clear attempt to damage our bilateral relations. Truly, there are those who whip up this hysteria, who will break their necks to support this ‘witch hunt'”

He added that “the Kremlin wasn’t involved in collecting compromising information on anyone, including Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.”

Mike Allen: “Just asking: Would they really tell us if they had the goods on the president-elect?”