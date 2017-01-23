America’s Great Political Divide

First Read: “So much happened during Donald Trump’s first weekend as president but don’t lose sight of the biggest political storyline over the last 72 hours: America’s continued divide. In fact, you could argue that the United States today is more politically divided than it was during the brass-knuckled 2016 campaign.”

“In his inaugural address on Friday, President Trump took aim at Washington’s political establishment (‘For too long, a small group in our nation’s capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost’), big cities across America (‘Mothers and children trapped in poverty in our inner cities; rusted-out factories scattered like tombstones…; and the crime and gangs and drugs that have stolen too many lives’), and globalization (‘From this moment on, it’s going to be America First’).”

“Then, 24 hours later, millions of women — as well as some men — protested against Trump across the country and throughout the world. It was Rural America vs. Urban America. Nationalism vs. Globalism. American Carnage vs. Women’s Power. And we have 1,457 days to go in Trump’s presidency.”