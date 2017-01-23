What the Fight Over Crowd Size Is Really About

Ezra Klein: “The Trump administration is creating a baseline expectation among its loyalists that they can’t trust anything said by the media. The spat over crowd size is a low-stakes, semi-comic dispute, but the groundwork is being laid for much more consequential debates over what is, and isn’t, true. Delegitimizing the institutions that might report inconvenient or damaging facts about the president is strategic for an administration that has made a slew of impossible promises and takes office amid a cloud of ethics concerns and potential scandals.”

Jack Shafer: “President Trump’s lies don’t call for extraordinary media measures. Just do your jobs.”

Jay Rosen has a suggestion for the media: “Put your most junior people in the White House briefing room. Recognize that the real story is elsewhere, and most likely hidden.”