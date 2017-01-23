Warren Shows Weakness In Massachusetts

A new WBUR poll in Massachusetts finds that only 44% of voters think Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) “deserves reelection” while 46% think voters ought to “give someone else a chance.”

“Warren’s numbers contrast sharply with those of Gov. Charlie Baker (R). His favorability rating is 59% — 8 points better than Warren. But what’s more striking is that only 29% of poll respondents think someone else should get a chance at the governor’s office.”

Said pollster Steve Koczela: “No one’s going to look at a 44 percent reelect number and think that that’s a good number. No one’s going to look at it being close to even between ‘reelect’ and ‘give someone else a chance’ and think that that’s reassuring.”