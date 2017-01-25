Ryan Backs Trump Investigation Into Voter Fraud

House Speaker Paul Ryan endorsed President Trump’s call to launch an investigation into voter fraud in the presidential election, Politico reports.

Said Ryan: “I think it’s fine.”

He added: “If he believes there’s a problem to be looked at, the right thing to do is get an investigation, to get the facts. I haven’t seen evidence of this kind of widespread numbers that we’ve been hearing about. The thing to do is to get an investigation to get the facts and then make a judgment based on the facts.”

However, election law expert Rick Hasen calls Trump’s claims “a ludicrous accusation.”