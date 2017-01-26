GOP Lawmakers Suddenly Back Early Voting in Mississippi

The Mississippi House Elections Committee “unanimously passed measures to allow early voting, online voter registration and to create a study committee to come up with clearer rules for restoration of voting rights for convicts,” the Hattiesburg American reports.

“In the past, all three issues were heatedly partisan, with most Republicans opposed to such reform. On Monday, all three bills passed were authored by Republicans and passed by a Republican-led committee.”

But the Clarion Ledger reports that Senate Republicans are likely to kill the bill.