Priebus Now Says Green Card Holders Won’t Be Barred

White House chief of staff Reince Priebus “appeared to reverse a key part of President Trump’s immigration order on Sunday, saying that people from the affected countries who hold green cards will not be prevented from returning to the United States,” the New York Times reports.

But Priebus “also said that border agents had ‘discretionary authority’ to detain and question suspicious travelers from certain countries. That statement seemed to add to the uncertainty over how the executive order will be interpreted and enforced in the days ahead.”