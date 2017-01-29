Trump Will Enlist Local Police In Deportation Force

“To build his highly touted deportation force, President Trump is reviving a long-standing program that deputizes local officers to enforce federal immigration law,” the AP reports.

“The program received scant attention during a week in which Trump announced plans to build a border wall, hire thousands more federal agents and impose restrictions on refugees from Middle Eastern countries. But the program could end up having a significant impact on immigration enforcement around the country, despite falling out of favor in recent years amid complaints that it promotes racial profiling.”