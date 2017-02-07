French Political Turmoil Roils Markets

“French bond prices fell to their lowest levels in 18 months amid fears the scandal engulfing one-time frontrunner François Fillon could bolster populist candidates in April’s presidential elections, particularly far-right leader Marine Le Pen,” the Financial Times reports.

“Traders have been on edge after they failed to predict the two biggest political shocks of last year, Britain’s vote to leave the EU and Donald Trump’s election in the US, and investors said the sharp moves on Monday were a sign they were steeling themselves for more jolts this year.”