French Dual Citizens Would Give Up U.S., Israeli Passports

Haaretz: “Le Pen, a leading contender in the upcoming French presidential contest, told France 2 TV that if elected, she will not allow French citizens to hold on to any citizenship in a non-European country. When asked specifically about Israel and Jews, who form a large community in France, the Front National party leader responded: ‘Israel isn’t a member of the European Union, and doesn’t consider itself as such,’ and therefore a dual French-Israeli citizenship will not be allowed.”

“Le Pen said that the ban will also apply to citizens of the U.S. and North African countries, but that dual citizens of the EU and of Russia, which she said is part of she termed the ‘Europe of nations,’ will be exempted.”