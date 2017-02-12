Chaffetz Says Protesters Were Paid

Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R_UT) said the raucous reception he received at a town hall meeting this week was “bullying and an attempt at intimidation” from a crowd opposed to President Trump’s election, the Deseret News reports.

Said Chaffetz: “You could see it online a couple days before, a concerted effort in part to just cause chaos. Democrats are in disbelief that they have nothing but flailing and screaming to deal with this.”

He also claimed it was “more of a paid attempt to bully and intimidate” than a reflection of the feelings of his constituents.