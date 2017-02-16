No Need to Hunt for Dirt on This Guy

Noah Dyer (D) announced he’s running for Arizona governor by oversharing details of his life in a way most politicians’ would not dare, KPNX reports.
From his official biography:
Noah has had both deep and casual sexual experiences with all kinds of women. He is an advocate of open relationships. He has sent and received intimate texts and pictures, and occasionally recorded video during sex. Noah has always been forthright with his partners, seeking the same in return. All of his relationships have been legal and consensual, never coercive, or abusive, and he condemns such behavior. Noah is unapologetic about his sexual choices, and wishes others the same.