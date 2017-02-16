Trump Picks Acosta as Labor Secretary

President Trump is set to announce Alexander Acosta as his new pick to head the Department of Labor, NBC News reports.

“Acosta served as assistant attorney general for the Civil Rights Division under President George W. Bush, selected by the president in August 2003. Acosta was a member of the National Labor Relations Board and also served as Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General in the Civil Rights Division. Most recently, he was the dean of Florida International University College of Law.”

“If confirmed, Acosta would be the first Hispanic in Trump’s cabinet.”