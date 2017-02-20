CPAC Dumps Keynote Speaker Over Pedophilia Comments

“Milo Yiannopoulos lost his keynote speaking slot at the Conservative Political Action Conference after tapes surfaced of the right wing provocateur and senior Breitbart editor advocating for sexual relationships between ‘younger boys and older men,'” Politico reports.

Daily Beast: “Reached immediately after the decision, Yiannopoulos had no comment on the cancellation, but just hours before the announcement, Yiannopoulos expressed regret for the comments to The Daily Beast in a statement and an interview, saying the comments were in no way meant to condone predatory behavior toward children.”