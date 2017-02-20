The GOP’s Long-Term Structural Senate Advantage

Stuart Rothenberg: “These days, Republicans have a structural advantage in the fight for the House because of how district lines were drawn earlier in the decade. But the party’s current structural advantage in the Senate may be even more important, since it doesn’t depend on state legislators drawing favorable lines, and the Senate has responsibilities that the House doesn’t.”
“The GOP’s structural Senate advantage is simply a matter of numbers – the number of states that are reliably Republican or Democratic.”Save to Favorites