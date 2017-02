“Tens of thousands of protesters are expected to attend demonstrations across the country to rally against President Trump on President’s Day,” The Hill reports.

“Rallies are scheduled to take place in New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, among other cities. More than 47,000 people on Facebook have said they would attend a rally in New York City, and tens of thousands of others have said they will attend other rallies nationwide.”