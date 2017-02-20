Ranking the Presidents

Just in time for Presidents Day, C-SPAN has an updated survey of 91 historians that ranks the presidents from best to worst.

Here are the top 10:

Abraham Lincoln George Washington Franklin D. Roosevelt Theodore Roosevelt Dwight D. Eisenhower Harry S Truman Thomas Jefferson John F. Kennedy Ronald Reagan Lyndon Johnson

Of our most recent presidents, Barack Obama is currently ranked 12th, Bill Clinton is 15th, George H. W. Bush is 20th, Jimmy Carter is 26th and George W. Bush is 33rd.