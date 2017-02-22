At Risk Lawmakers Avoid Town Halls

“Most Republicans in swing districts are steering clear of in-person town hall gatherings this week, hoping to avoid the anti-President Trump protesters determined to make them the star of a viral YouTube video,” The Hill reports.

“It’s a safer strategy, but one that comes with a political risk: Democrats are mocking Republicans for running away from their constituents as their party seeks to gut ObamaCare, build a border wall and temporarily ban travel from seven Muslim-majority nations.”

Politico: GOP lessons from the latest round of brutal town halls.