One Republican Would Subpoena Trump’s Taxes

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) told Maine Public Radio that she wants a vigorous investigation into Russia’s attempts to influence last fall’s presidential election.

“Asked whether that could include issuing a subpoena for the tax returns that Trump has refused to release, Collins said it could if that is what is required to find out if the president had undisclosed connections to the Russians.”

Said Collins: “I don’t know whether we will need to do that. If it is necessary to get to the answers, then I suspect that we would.”