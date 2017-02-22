Christie Could Land Sports Talk Radio Job

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie could soon be in contention as host of a sports talk radio show “that would keep him in the public eye with a megaphone in the country’s largest media market,” the Bergen Record reports.

“The same attributes that catapulted Christie to national fame in his first term – unabashed volubility and acerbic reflexes – translate well to sports talk radio, radio industry experts say, and those qualities may soon serve him in a second act that is potentially far more lucrative and certainly less consequential.”