Trump Won’t Offer His Own Health or Tax Plans

CNBC: “A more hands-off approach than Trump has previously signaled doesn’t mean that the Republican agenda won’t succeed… For the agenda, the risk is that the absence of White House plans may complicate prospects for achieving consensus between the more ideologically aggressive House and a more centrist Senate. For individual Republican members, the risk is that a president of their party may turn against controversial elements of tax or health plans after they’ve voted for them.”

“For now, lawmakers and congressional aides say the White House has worked closely with them as they craft their own approaches. When it’s ‘go time’ for legislation, as one House leadership aide put, Republicans are counting on Trump to provide the strong public advocacy needed to overcome political resistance.”