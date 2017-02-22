Russian State Media Stops Talking About Trump

The Economist: “In the months following Donald Trump’s election, Russian media fell hard for their brash new beau. Television anchors and columnists lauded Mr Trump’s promises to rebuild relations with Russia… In January, Mr Trump was mentioned more often in the Russian press than Vladimir Putin himself. ”

“Yet just as suddenly as he appeared, the triumphant image of Mr Trump has largely vanished from Russian television sets. In the past week, as the Trump administration has issued increasingly conflicting signals on its policy toward Russia, the country’s news programmes have overlooked his activities, and commentators have taken up a decidedly more skeptical spirit. The firing of the Russia-friendly Michael Flynn as national security adviser may have caused some consternation in the Kremlin. So too did the White House’s statement last week that it expected Russia to ‘return’ Crimea to Ukraine.”