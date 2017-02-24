Muhammad Ali Jr. Detained by Immigration Agents

“The son of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali was detained for hours by immigration officials at a Florida airport,” a family friend told the Louisville Courier-Journal.

“Officials held and questioned Ali Jr. for nearly two hours, repeatedly asking him, ‘Where did you get your name from?’ and ‘Are you Muslim?’ When Ali Jr. responded that yes, he is a Muslim, the officers kept questioning him about his religion and where he was born. Ali Jr. was born in Philadelphia in 1972 and holds a U.S. passport.”