Blistering Trump Speech Follows Bannon Blueprint

“Stephen Bannon brought the battle plan. President Trump brought the fight,” the New York Times reports.

“A day after his secretive chief strategist laid out a hard-edged new definition of conservatism animated by attacks on ‘the administrative state,’ globalism and the ‘corporatist media,’ Mr. Trump delivered a visceral gut punch of a speech that executed almost all of the tactics that define the forever-war philosophy of the Trump-Bannon West Wing.”

Bannon “has a hand in nearly every scripted public Trump utterance.”

