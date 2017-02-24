Top Trump Donors Are Part Owners of Breitbart

Breitbart News CEO Larry Solov acknowledged “that the Mercer family — top Republican donors and key backers of President Trump’s campaign — are part owners of the controversial news site,” USA Today reports.

“The ownership of Breitbart has been a closely guarded secret, and Solov said he was reluctant to disclose it publicly. Breitbart is applying for press credentials through the Senate Daily Press Gallery, and the Standing Committee of Correspondents that serve as the gallery leadership had requested information about the site’s ownership to ensure Breitbart meets the gallery’s requirements for editorial independence.”