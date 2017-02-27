GOP Governors Urge Activists to Match Left’s Energy

“Republican governors warned conservatives on Thursday that they need to keep up with the resurgent activism from liberals, amid a wave of protests in Washington and at lawmakers’ home-state town halls,” the Wall Street Journal reports.

“Speaking to thousands of conservative activists who gathered here for the Conservative Political Action Conference, Republican leaders urged the audience to pressure their representatives to enact major policy changes—including repealing the Affordable Care Act, overhauling the tax code and overturning federal regulations—while the GOP holds the White House and both chambers of Congress.”