Kasich Says GOP Needs Democratic Votes on Health Care

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) told CBS News that congressional Republicans probably won’t be able to repeal and replace Obamacare without Democratic votes to “get this thing right.”

David Nather: “Democrats have zero incentive to help the Republicans with a repeal-and-replacement vote. Why? Because if they don’t help the Republicans make up the votes they’ll lose from the Freedom Caucus, the result won’t be a repeal with no replacement. The result will be that repeal doesn’t pass — and Obamacare stays in place.”

“Republicans may have to go through the repeal exercise to satisfy their voters, but if it fails, they’ll have to turn it into a ‘fix and repair’ exercise. That’s the only way to get the other side to help.”

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal reports that GOP leaders “are betting that the only way for Congress to repeal the Affordable Care Act is to set a bill in motion and gamble that fellow GOP lawmakers won’t dare to block it.”