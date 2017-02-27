Kimmel Roasts Trump at Academy Awards

“Academy Awards host Jimmy Kimmel told a worldwide audience Sunday night he was awaiting President Donald Trump’s tweets in response to the Oscar ceremony — after calling the president racist in his opening monologue and implying that hundreds of countries ‘now hate us,'” Politico reports.

“Looking down to the front row, Kimmel also pointed out the ‘highly overrated’ Meryl Streep — a dig at Trump who tweeted insults about the actress following a Golden Globes speech where she highlighted the importance of journalism in a divisive political age.”