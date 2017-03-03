Trump Can’t Quit Christie

Politico: “Trump’s aides and advisers have declared that New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is not that close to the president and has lost clout since he was unceremoniously ousted from leading the transition team shortly after the Nov. 8 election. But Trump frequently calls Christie to ask his opinion on the administration’s performance, and to kibbitz about New York or whatever is happening that day, according to several people close to Trump with knowledge of the conversations.”

“The president also sought to appoint Christie as labor secretary after Trump’s first nominee, Andrew Puzder, dropped out, even though some of his top advisers disapproved of the move. Christie declined the offer.”