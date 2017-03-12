Schwarzenegger Won’t Run for Senate

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger (R) “won’t be back,” the Los Angeles Times reports.

“He said Sunday that he is not interested in running for the U.S. Senate, after rumors bubbled last week that he was considering a campaign for the seat currently held by Sen. Dianne Feinstein.”

Said Schwarzenegger: “I’m deeply flattered by all of the people who have approached me about running for Senate, but my mission right now is to bring sanity to Washington through redistricting reform like we passed here in California.”