Colorado GOP Chair Charged with Voter Fraud

Former Colorado Republican Party chairman Steven Curtis “is charged with forgery and voter fraud for allegedly forging his wife’s mail-in ballot from last year’s election,” ABC Denver reports.
Curtis claimed in a pre-election interview that “virtually every case of voter fraud I can remember in my lifetime was committed by Democrats.”
However, the Colorado Secretary of State's Office says "this is the only voter fraud case that has ended in charges stemming from last year's election."