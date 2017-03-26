How the Freedom Caucus Held Firm

Politico: “In a conference room in the Rayburn House Office Building, the group met that evening and made a secret pact. No member would commit his vote before consulting with the entire group — not even if Trump himself called to ask for an on-the-spot commitment. The idea, hatched by Freedom Caucus Vice Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), was to bind them together in negotiations and ensure the White House or House leaders could not peel them off one by one.”

“Twenty-eight of the group’s roughly three dozen members took the plunge.”