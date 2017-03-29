U.K. Triggers Start of Brexit Process

The U.K. officially began the process of exiting from the European Union, “starting on an unprecedented path to reshape its relationship with its closest allies in some of the most complex negotiations the country has ever undertaken,” the Wall Street Journal reports.

New York Times: “With this step, Mrs. May enters what William Hague, a former foreign secretary, called ‘the most complex divorce ever in history,’ with limited leverage, having made clear that establishing control of immigration takes priority over membership in the European Union’s single market or customs union.”

Washington Post: “The talks will encompass a dizzying array of subjects, including trade terms, immigration rules, financial regulations and, of course, money. Britain joined the group that became the European Union in 1973, so decades of ties, pacts and arrangements are part of the complicated unraveling. For both sides, the stakes are enormous.”