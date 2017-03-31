Blaming the Freedom Caucus

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) writes in the New York Times:

As soon as the news broke, the finger-pointing began. Accusations against President Trump and Mr. Ryan flew around Capitol Hill, and headlines proclaimed that this was a major blow to the Republican agenda. My office phones began ringing off the hook. I received emails from supporters and friends dismayed that our most basic promise had already been broken.

From my perspective, however, claiming that the party was in disarray is untrue. A vast majority of us were ready to vote yes, but one faction of the party made it impossible: the House Freedom Caucus. Interesting name for a group of about three dozen members that refuses to let the will of the people advance on the House floor, a group that Mr. Trump himself scolded on Twitter on Thursday for undermining the Republican agenda, and our party as a whole. Perhaps I’m joining the finger-pointing here by blaming the caucus. But I’m fed up. Americans need to understand what happened.