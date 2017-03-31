Trump Administration Brags About Wealthy Staffers

“Starting Friday evening, the White House will begin to release financial disclosure forms filed by about 180 members of the Trump administration who are either commissioned officers or paid more than $161,755,” the Washington Post reports.

“Already, the administration is bragging that its members are way wealthier than those who worked for former president Barack Obama — a point of pride that doesn’t quite match the president’s campaign pledge to ‘drain the swamp’ of wealthy GOP donors, lifelong political operatives and those who are simply out-of-touch with everyday Americans.”