Bannon Denies Threatening to Quit

After a series of high-level White House leaks portraying Steve Bannon as fed up with his job and ready to quit, Axios reports that Trump’s chief strategist has told associates the stories are “100 percent nonsense” and he’s playing for keeps.

Said Bannon: “I love a gunfight.”

“Even for this leaky, rivalrous White House, the Bannon broadside was brutal. Numerous officials torched the senior adviser in media stories, did nothing to soften the Bannon-loses-power narrative and watched gleefully as Drudge and others trumpeted his fall. Truth is, the hatred between the two wings is intense and irreconcilable.”