House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) said he will temporarily step aside in his committee’s investigation into the Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, The Hill reports.

Nunes said he thinks it is in the “best interests” of the committee and the Congress for Rep. Mike Conaway (R-TX) to temporarily take over the committee’s investigation into the Russian meddling, with assistance from Reps. Trey Gowdy (R-KY) and Tom Rooney (R-PA).