GOP Leaders Mull Bringing House Back Next Week

“House GOP leaders are checking to see whether the latest Trumpcare revisions have changed enough votes to bring it closer to passage — especially with the conservative Freedom Caucus. If there’s enough movement, they could bring the House back from recess as early as next week,” Axios reports.

“Don’t get too excited: It’s all part of a frantic effort to show movement on the health care bill to satisfy President Trump, who doesn’t want the House to leave for a two-week recess without some action to satisfy Republicans’ Obamacare repeal promises. But even Republicans close to the leadership don’t think the latest changes are enough to make this the final bill — and there’s no sign yet that the GOP has picked up enough Freedom Caucus votes.”