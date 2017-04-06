White House Puts Blame on Ryan

Politico: “A Wednesday evening meeting between top aides to President Trump and House Republican leaders turned heated when the White House officials exhorted Speaker Paul Ryan to show immediate progress on the GOP’s stalled plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.”

“The meeting was tense. At one point, according to three sources briefed on the meeting, White House chief of staff Reince Priebus suggested it could be detrimental to Ryan’s speakership if Republicans fail to pass a bill. Others disputed that characterization, saying the comments were not aimed specifically at Ryan but more broadly, as in: All Republican lawmakers’ jobs are in jeopardy if they don’t deliver.”

Said one person familiar with the meeting: “It was really bad. They were in total meltdown, total chaos mode.”

Jonathan Chait: Republicans are tearing each other to pieces over Trumpcare debacle.

