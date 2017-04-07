GOP Desperation Sets In on Health Care

David Nather: “Here’s the big problem Republicans are facing on Trumpcare: They’re facing so much pressure to pass a bill — any bill — that the changes have stopped being about improving the policies, or steering toward a broader, coherent vision of conservative health care reform. It’s all about chasing votes now, and the more they try, the more the changes leave health care experts scratching their heads.”

“GOP leaders are under intense White House pressure to bring everyone back from recess to vote on the bill, but they won’t do it unless there are signs that they’re actually picking up votes… It’s not likely right now — but don’t make any travel plans you can’t change.”