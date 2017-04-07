Trump Gets Nowhere with the Freedom Caucus

Playbook: “After President Donald Trump met with Speaker Paul Ryan and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy Wednesday night, he had a long conference call with the leaders that included Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), the chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus.”

“Multiple people familiar with the call say it lasted until almost midnight. They spoke about what multiple sources describe as fundamental — and intractable — issues with the health-care bill. It left no one optimistic that health care will get done any time soon.”