Trump’s a Globalist Now?

“After announcing that he’d ordered U.S. missile strikes on a Syrian airfield in response to a chemical weapons attack on civilians, President Donald Trump closed his remarks with a refrain that has been common among presidents since Ronald Reagan: ‘God bless America.’ But he didn’t stop there. Instead, he went on, adding, ‘and the entire world,’” Politico reports.

“Richard Nixon appears to have been the first president to use the phrase ‘God bless America’ in a speech, though it later became a common closing line for Ronald Reagan and his successors. George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama all closed each of their state of the union addresses with some variation on the line. None extended those blessings to the world.”