Trump’s Change of Heart on Syria

CNN: “The decision to use military force against Syria marks a remarkable reversal for Trump. In 2013, he was a vocal critic of President Obama’s contemplation of strikes in Syria following President Bashar al-Assad’s initial use of chemical weapons against his own people. (Obama had previously said that the use of chemical weapons against the Syrian citizenry would be crossing a “red line” for him).”

Said Trump in one tweet: “What will we get for bombing Syria besides more debt and a possible long term conflict? Obama needs Congressional approval.”

“During the course of his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump insisted that the Obama administration was letting its commitment to political correctness outweigh the fight against terrorism. He specifically targeted Obama’s willingness to accept Syrian refugees as a prime example of misguided policies that he would change. He signed an executive order — blocked by a federal court — that sought to ban all refugees from Syria.”