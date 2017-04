“While we all condemn the atrocities in Syria, the United States was not attacked. The President needs congressional authorization for military action as required by the Constitution, and I call on him to come to Congress for a proper debate. Our prior interventions in this region have done nothing to make us safer, and Syria will be no different.”

— Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), quoted by The Hill, after the U.S. launched airstrikes in Syria.