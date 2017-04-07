Robertson Says We’re Being Dominated by Homosexuals

Pat Robertson said on The 700 Club that homosexuals have taken over the media and universities.

Said Robertson: “We have given the ground to a small minority. You figure, lesbians, one percent of the population; homosexuals, two percent of the population. That’s all. That’s statistically all. But they have dominated — dominated the media, they’ve dominated the cultural shift and they have infiltrated the major universities.”

He added: “It’s just unbelievable what’s being done. A tiny, tiny minority makes a huge difference. The majority — it’s time it wakes up.”