Inside the Doomed Effort to Save the Filibuster

“A week before Republicans gutted the filibuster to put Neil Gorsuch on the Supreme Court, nine senators gathered in John McCain’s office to see whether they could save the Senate from spiraling further into disrepair,” Politico reports.

“But clinching an agreement on how Democrats would advance Gorsuch while preserving the option of blocking a nominee for the next vacancy proved impossible. The fact that the parties clashed so severely over whether Gorsuch was even a mainstream jurist undermined any confidence that senators could hold to a pact covering President Donald Trump’s next Supreme Court pick.”

Said Sen. Chris Coones (D-DE): “They had a hard time trusting that we wouldn’t just filibuster the next nominee. We had a hard time trusting that they wouldn’t just break the rules on the next nominee.”