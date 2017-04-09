House Veterans Struggle to Rally Support for Trump

Wall Street Journal: “Three former congressmen now serving at the top ranks of the Trump administration misread their former House colleagues and failed, at least so far, in their effort to push an overhaul of the Affordable Care Act through the chamber. Now, Republican lawmakers have headed home for a two-week recess empty-handed and with a top legislative priority stalled, despite a concerted push by Vice President Mike Pence, White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney and Tom Price, the secretary of Health and Human Services.”

“The biggest miscalculation by Mr. Pence and the two Trump cabinet members, lawmakers said, was that the conservative House Freedom Caucus would operate differently with a Republican in the White House than it did under former President Barack Obama, a Democrat.”