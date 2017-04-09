Trump Officials Don’t Agree on Syria Regime Change

“Regime change is something that we think is going to happen because all of the parties are going to see that Assad is not the leader that needs to be taking place for Syria… There’s not any sort of option where a political solution is going to happen with Assad at the head of the regime.”

— U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, in an interview on CNN.

“When you undertake a violent regime change in Libya, and the situation in Libya continues to be very chaotic and I would argue that the life of the Libyan people has — is not all that well off today, so I think we have to learn the lessons of the past and learn the lessons of what went wrong in Libya when you choose that pathway of regime change.”

— Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, in an interview on ABC News.