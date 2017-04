“President Obama, do not attack Syria. There is no upside and tremendous downside. Save your ‘powder’ for another (and more important) day!”

— Donald Trump, on Twitter, September 7, 2013.

“What I did should’ve been done by the Obama administration a long time before I did it. And you would’ve, I think Syria would’ve been a lot better off than it has been.”

— Trump, on Fox Business today.