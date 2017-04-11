Trump Will Propose ‘Two-for-One’ Deal on Infrastructure

Associated Press: “The Trump administration intends to propose a package of tax breaks meant to help spur $1 trillion in new spending on roads, bridges and other construction over the next decade. But as part of that bill, Trump also wants introduce measures to drastically shorten approval times for projects.”

“The strategy appears aimed at building support for an effort with little momentum in Congress. Democrats are critical of Trump’s focus on public-private partnerships, rather that more traditional funding, while many conservative Republicans have balked at the idea of a massive government investment.”

Axios: “Trumpcare is still a long way from passing, and the timeline for tax reform is quietly being pushed back. Infrastructure may actually be the easiest sell politically, but it’s caught up in a legislative logjam that won’t be broken so long as health care is in the way.”